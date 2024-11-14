Charsadda Blast: No Casualties Reported: Police
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM
CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A blast targeted a police mobile van at Akun Dheri here Thursday morning, however, no casualties were reported.
The police said that it was not immediately ascertained whether it was a suicide or bomb blast. A motorcycle was damaged in the attack.
The law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Police started an investigation.
APP/fam
