Charsadda Blast: No Casualties Reported: Police

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A blast targeted a police mobile van at Akun Dheri here Thursday morning, however, no casualties were reported.

The police said that it was not immediately ascertained whether it was a suicide or bomb blast. A motorcycle was damaged in the attack.

The law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Police started an investigation.

