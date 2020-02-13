Charsadda DPO warns policemen of strict action for negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer Charsadda, Irfanullah Khan, has said that police are committed to protecting life and property of citizens and warned that negligent police personnel would be dealt with strictly

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting which was held to review performance of the police and it was attended SP investigation Iftikhar Shah Khan, DSP investigation Saeed Khan, DSP City Taj Muhammad Khan, DSP Sur Dhari Adnan Azam Khan, DSP Tangi Fazal Sher, DSP Shabqaddar and SHOs of all police stations of the district.

The DPO said that police had been geared up with all resources to confront challenges and warned that departmental action would be taken against those personnel who showed negligence in their duties.

He said that there was reward and punishment system in place and best performing policemen would be rewarded for their encouragement.

He directed the police to come down hard on elements who were found involved in aerial firing, violation of traffic laws or those who mediates between two groups just for taking money in order to make to make the society free from all kinds of crimes.

He also distributed awards and commendation certificates among policemen who showed best performance during the last month.