Charsadda People Decry Inconsiderate Attitude Of Imran

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The people of Charsadda district have started decrying the inconsiderate attitude of PTI chief Imran Khan as according to them he (Imran) has turned a blind eye towards the district after winning a by-election from the constituency.

Talking on social media, some elders from Charsadda said Imran had totally forgotten the people of Charsadda after winning the by-election from here. Criticizing the policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and PTI leadership, they said the people of Charsadda were being humiliated for a bag of flour while Imran was enjoying luxury life at his palaces.

They further said that not only Imran Khan but even the local leadership of the PTI in Charsadda have vanished in these difficult times. The people of Charsadda have been left helpless, they said.

The PTI MPAs and leaders who got votes during the election campaign of Imran Khan have now disappeared, they said adding that they will make the PTI leadership accountable through their votes.

