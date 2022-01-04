Charsadda police arrest 1570 POs, resolve 7930 public complaints in 2021

The Charsadda police arrested 1570 proclaimed offenders besides 3827 other suspects, and recovered a huge cache of drugs and arms during various operations conducted in 2021

An annual performance report issued by District Police Officer Asif Bahadur Khan stated that as many as 74 advisory notices were issued to educational institutions across the district while 45 cases were registered on poor security measures taken by different bus stands and sensitive areas.

Similarly, 6896 public complaints were addressed received through police lines, 362 grievances through Prime Minister Citizen Portal, and 672 complaints via Citizen Feedback System in 2021.

The weapons seized include 4336 pistols, 141 Kalashnikovs, 299 rifles, 68 shotguns, 21 kalakovs, 25 hand grenades, six rocket shells, 200 detonators, and ten prima cards.

During the same period, police teams also seized 741.8Kg hashish, 124.4Kg ice-drug, 46.6Kg opium, and 71 bottles of liquor, he added.

The police faced various challenges including participating in the polio campaign, apart from the epidemic of corona in the year 2021, and presented practical proof of being a true protector of the nation, the report added.