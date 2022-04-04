Charsadda police arrest 28 suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

Charsadda police have arrested 28 suspects including one proclaimed offender during an ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Charsadda police have arrested 28 suspects including one proclaimed offender during an ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements across the district.

According to police, the operation has been launched in line with directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid at various parts of the district to wipe out crimes.

During the operation, the police also checked 20 rented houses and checked necessary documents.

The police also took action against the menace of drugs and arrested a narcotics dealer.

The police recovered 180 gram ice-drug, two pistols and 32 cartridges from possession of the arrested suspects and registered cases.