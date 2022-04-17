UrduPoint.com

Charsadda Police Arrest 37 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Charsadda police arrest 37 suspects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Charsadda police have arrested 37 suspects including six proclaimed offender during an ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements across the district.

According to police, the operation has been launched in line with directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid at various parts of the district to wipe out crimes.

During the operation, the police also checked 49 rented houses and checked necessary documents. The police also recovered three pistols and 32 cartridges from the possession of the arrested suspects and registered cases.

