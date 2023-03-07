Charsadda Police arrest 97 POs, 87 suspects

Charsadda Police have arrested 97 proclaimed offenders and 87 other suspects during a crackdown against anti-social elements in February, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Charsadda Police have arrested 97 proclaimed offenders and 87 other suspects during a crackdown against anti-social elements in February, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Mohammad Arif, the district police carried out the crackdown and arrested several notorious narcotics sellers and collectively recovered 29.

557 kilograms of hashish, 2.022 kg of heroin powder, 23.376 kg of ice drug and one bottle of liquor.

The police have also recovered 16 Kalashnikovs, eight rifles, 24 short-guns, 309 pistols, two kalakovs, two hand grenades, and 5,520 cartridges of various weapons from their possession.

Formal cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were in progress.