CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 25 suspects including four proclaimed offenders (PO's) and recovered arms during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police, these operations were being conducted under the National Action Plan(NAP) on the special directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Shoib Khan.

The police also seized six pistols, 95 cartridges and five kilograms hashish during these operations which were conducted at various parts of the district. Cases were registered against the accused.