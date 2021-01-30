UrduPoint.com
Charsadda Police Arrest Two In Robbery, Stolen Goods Recovered In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:06 PM

Charsadda police in Batgram have arrested two alleged accused involved in a robbery and recovered stolen goods, DPO Charsadda Muhammad Shoaib Khan informed media men

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Charsadda police in Batgram have arrested two alleged accused involved in a robbery and recovered stolen goods, DPO Charsadda Muhammad Shoaib Khan informed media men.

According to detail, two alleged accused involved in robberies cases were arrested. There were reports about the robberies on various points and the Police team constituted by DPO Charsadda conducted an operation and arrested the alleged accused.

One of the victims while registering a report, said that he was returning from the fruit market when he reached Maqam Jalhar Road, three armed accused fled the scene with Rs 31,000 from him and Rs 25,000 from another accomplice.

Upon this information the Police taken serious notice of the incident and team headed SP investigation Charsadda Sajjad Khan along with DSP Shabqadar Farooq Zaman Khan, SHO Batgram Police Station Saeed-ur-Rehman Khan and Investigation Officer conducted the operation in different areas where reports of the robberies and succeeded in arrested two alleged accused.

They were identified as Farooq son of Muqbali Khan and Muhammad Arshad son of Bait Khan operation for another accused involved in the robbery cases.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and gave the name of his third accomplice. The accused have also confessed to other incidents while the stolen money was also recovered from the accused.

