Charsadda Police Arrested Two Proclaimed Offender, 28 Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

Charsadda police arrested two proclaimed offender, 28 suspects

The police, on the directives of the District Police Officer Charsadda, Saturday across the district started search and strike operation against drug sellers and others involved in different crime and arrested two proclaimed offenders and 28 other suspects allegedly wanted to police in different crime

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The police, on the directives of the District Police Officer Charsadda, Saturday across the district started search and strike operation against drug sellers and others involved in different crime and arrested two proclaimed offenders and 28 other suspects allegedly wanted to police in different crime.

The police party headed by DSP Shabqadar Muhammad Riaz Khan along with SHP Batagram Zahir Shah Khan in the jurisdiction of Batagram Police Station arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted to police in the murderer case and 28 other suspects. The police also started operation against those Afghans illegal resides in different localities across Charsadda districts.

In the operation, the police recovered 2650 gram of hashish, two pistols, 45 cartages besides apprehended 7 teenager motorcycle riders.

