Charsadda Police Arrests 159 Proclaimed Offenders, 99 Suspects During Oct 2019

Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

The police force of district Charssada has arrested 159 proclaimed offenders along with 99 other suspects and recovered huge quantity of narcotics besides ammunition from their procession, DPO said on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The police force of district Charssada has arrested 159 proclaimed offenders along with 99 other suspects and recovered huge quantity of narcotics besides ammunition from their procession, DPO said on Thursday.

In a statement issued by District Police Officer Charsadda Irfanullah Khan stated that actions against anti state elements has been continued under national action plan and district police during month of October 2019 made big success while conducting operations at various localities of the district.

He revealed that during 31 operations against criminals, police has arrested 159 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder and other heinous nature crimes besides 84 other suspects by recovering arms including 9SMGs, 3Kalakovs, 5Shortguns and 162pistols from their possessions.

Similarly, police has seized 115.98gram hashish, 19Kg opium, 5.5Kg heroin, 0.4gram ice and 5 bottle of liquor from arrested drug peddlers. DPO said that 82 cases have been registered against aerial firing among which 96 persons were arrested.

Likewise, traffic police booked 11259 vehicles over not obeying different traffic rules including tinted glasses, vehicle without number plates, one wheeling, no parking and others adding he said traffic police generated 40lac revenue for government exchequer.

DPO Irfanullah said that action against anti state elements would be continued and all available resources would be utilized for restoration of peace in the district, the statement concluded.

