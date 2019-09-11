UrduPoint.com
Charsadda Police Arrests Murderers Of A Young Man

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:01 PM

Charsadda Police arrests murderers of a young man

Charsadda Police has arrested two persons involved in brutal murder of a young man by beheading him at Parang area of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Charsadda Police has arrested two persons involved in brutal murder of a young man by beheading him at Parang area of the district.

The murderers were arrested within 48 hours of the gruesome act committed by him, claims a press release issued here by Charsadda Police.

According to details, Prang Police found a beheaded body of a young man a couple of days earlier which was kept in a big box which was shifted to postmortem.

Taking strong notice of the gruesome murder, District Police Officer Charsadda, Irfanullah Khan constituted an investigation team comprising of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Bashir Ahmad Yousafzai as its chief while SHO Police Station Parang, Qazi Asmat Khan and ASI Jehangir Khan as its members.

The investigation team started probe into the murder of young man identified as Esa Khan son of Sikandar resident of Saeed Khan Bagh Station Korona (Charsadda).

Effective investigation led to arrest of suspects including Muhammad Shahid son of Amin Khan and a lady identified as wife of Tahir Khan resident of Jamat Gharmabak Batgram.

During interrogation, both the suspects confessed their involvement in murder of the young man and also pointed another person identified as Tahir son of Tor Muhammad resident of Jamat Gharmabak Batgram. The Police also recovered tools used in murder including an axe, ropes, pistol.

About reason behind murder, the police said wife of Tahir Khan had taken a loan of Rs 400,000 from deceased Esa Khan.

According to murderers, Esa Khan used to come to the house of Tahir Khan and demand his money. He also physically tortured her over delay in payment of loan, alleged culprits who cited this as reason behind in murder.

The police is also searching for third murderer, Tahir son of Tor Muhammad for his alleged involvement in beheading of Esa Khan.

