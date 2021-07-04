Charsadda Police foil arms smuggling bid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Charsadda Police Sunday foiled an arms and ammunition smuggling attempt and arrested an alleged accused after recovery of heavy huge cache of weapons from him.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Zaibullah Khan, the district police accelerated crackdown against anti-social elements.

In this connection, under the supervision of SP City, Ayaz Mahmood, Prang police foiled smuggling bid of weapons from Peshawar to Charsadda and Mardan.

The accused Ibrahim son of Hayat Gul, resident of Mardan was smuggling arms through a speedy rickshaw, when police intercepted him at Motorway Interchange check post. On search, the police recovered 19 pistols, one 12 bore gun, 18 magazines and 700 cartridges.

The police arrested the accused and took the rickshaw into possession and initiated further investigations.