UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charsadda Police Nabs Social Media Activist Over Brandishing Arms

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Charsadda police nabs social media activist over brandishing arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Charsadda Police on Monday arrested a person from Nishata area over charges of involvement in spreading terror in society by brandishing arms on social media.

According to details Adnan son of Sher Ali resident of Shah Pasand village in Nishata area of Charsadda district shared his pictures on social media, carrying heavy arms.

Taking notice, DPO Charssada Muhammad Shoaib Khan directed concerned authorities for action against those elements who are spreading terror in society by posting such pictures on social media.

Actively pursuing directives of DPO Charsadda, DSP Sardehri, Muhammad Riaz Khan initiated inquiry and arrested Adnan besides recovering the arms displayed.

Police high ups also warned general public to refrain from such practices otherwise those found involved in display of arms or any other such terror spreading acts would face strict legal action.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Charsadda From

Recent Stories

“Don’t’ compare PTI’s two-years performanc ..

37 seconds ago

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

14 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

29 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

40 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Points Out Lack of Facts i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.