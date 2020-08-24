Charsadda police nabs social media activist over brandishing arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Charsadda Police on Monday arrested a person from Nishata area over charges of involvement in spreading terror in society by brandishing arms on social media.

According to details Adnan son of Sher Ali resident of Shah Pasand village in Nishata area of Charsadda district shared his pictures on social media, carrying heavy arms.

Taking notice, DPO Charssada Muhammad Shoaib Khan directed concerned authorities for action against those elements who are spreading terror in society by posting such pictures on social media.

Actively pursuing directives of DPO Charsadda, DSP Sardehri, Muhammad Riaz Khan initiated inquiry and arrested Adnan besides recovering the arms displayed.

Police high ups also warned general public to refrain from such practices otherwise those found involved in display of arms or any other such terror spreading acts would face strict legal action.