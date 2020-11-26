UrduPoint.com
Charsadda Police Recover 2.4kg Hashish From Biker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:53 PM

Charsadda police recover 2.4kg hashish from biker

Charsadda police on Thursday foiled an attempt of hashish smuggling and arrested a drug paddler with possession of 2.4kg contraband

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Charsadda police on Thursday foiled an attempt of hashish smuggling and arrested a drug paddler with possession of 2.4kg contraband.

Police said DSP City, Charsadda, Bashir Khan on receiving information about drug smuggling constituted a team headed by SHO Prang, Sardar Ali Shah.

The team erected blockade in Prang area and signaled a suspicious motorcycle rider to stop.

During search, police recovered 2.4kg hashish concealed in bike and the rider was taken into custody. Police registered a case against the drug pusher under narcotics acts and started further investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

