Charsadda police seize 10kg hashish at checkpost

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics at the Haji Zai check post based on a tip-off in Shabqadar, Charsadda .

During the operation, a suspicious car was stopped and searched, leading to the recovery of more than 10 kilograms of hashish.

The Shabqadar police had received confidential information indicating the possibility of a significant quantity of narcotics being smuggled from Peshawar.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence and under the directives of Charsadda District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar, the operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Shabqadar Riaz Khan by SHO Fazal Dawood Khan and Haji Zai Check Post In-charge Iftikhar Khan along with their team.

During the operation, the police team searched a suspicious car, recovering 10 packets of hashish weighing a total of 10,015 grams.

The suspect, Muhammad Akbar son of Fazal Akbar, a resident of Kotak Tarnab, was arrested on the spot and a case was registered against him.

During initial interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that the recovered hashish was being smuggled from Bara, Peshawar.

Police registered the case and started further investigation.