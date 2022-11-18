Charsadda Police seize arms & ammunitions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Charsadda city Police have seized arms and ammunition from a motorcar and arrested an alleged arm smuggler on Friday.

On a tip Charsadda Police started checking of vehicles on Peshawar Road and recovered big quantity of arms and ammunition for the secret cavities of a suspected vehicle.

The seized arms and ammunitions were included 2 kalashnikov, 7 pistols, one 8MM Riffle, 3 16 M like pistols and 7420 cartridges.

The alleged arm smuggler, Zahoor Khan son of Masal Khan, resident of Nissata has been arrested and shifted to police station.

A formal FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.