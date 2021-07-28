UrduPoint.com
Charsadda Residents Take Out Rally Against Ice Drug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The locals and volunteers of Alfatah anti-narcotics committee Wednesday took out a rally in Shabqadar area of Charsadda district against the use of ice drug and people associated with its business.

The participants of the rally carrying placards against narcotics dealers announced social boycott of the drug users and dealers.

President of the committee Rifat Ullha said they would extend every possible support to the police in their efforts against the use and sale of drugs.

He said the people associated with the ice drug business were a curse for the society who were playing with the lives of our youth. Our mission, he said, would be continued against the sale of ice drugs till its extermination from the area.

