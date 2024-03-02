Charsadda rice attract foodies to beat cold in rainy weather

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A special variety of rice known as 'Mota Chawal' (large rice) from the Charsadda district drew many food enthusiasts to Peshawar Valley, despite the cold wave that had gripped the region for the past two days.

Rice lovers flocked to outlets in Peshawar's Firdus area to enjoy the delectable taste of a special rice variety. Many took parcels home to their loved ones to enjoy during the rainy weather.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, a retired teacher from Nowshera district Pir Muhammad said that Charsadda's mota chawal is my favorite dish. "The grilled, spicy meat is so flavorful and filling. Whenever I visit Peshawar, I enjoy the mouthwatering cuisine at Qissa Khwani. I usually get takeout for my family - about Rs 300 worth of their delicious food", he added.

Known as land of hospitality, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's traditional cuisines including Mota Chawal, Chapli Kabab, Roush, Mutton Karahi, Pate Tikka and Chicken Painda outlets drew influx of foodies in Peshawar where torrential rains continued with intervals.

Besides its shops in Firdus, board, Namak Mandi and Qissa Khwani, the vendors of Mota Chawal could be seen on both sides of GT between Peshawar-Charsadda-Mardan.

"I have inherited the art of preparation of Charsadda Chawal from father and today my son is also master of it", said a seller of Mota Chawal at Pabbi bazaar, Riaz Khan.

In explaining the recipe, he said that first the meat was cut into large pieces, then ginger-garlic paste, salt, tomatoes, red chilies, black cardamom, turmeric powder, coriander, cumin, curry leaf and garam masala were mixed together. "This mixture was put over the flame for nearly 30 minutes before onions and oil were added", he said.

When the rice turned a golden brown color, he turned off the flame and the delicious rice was ready to be served with yogurt, raita, or even pickle, Riaz maintained.

He said that the famous Charsadda Mota Chawal and Cappli Kabab are on the menu of KP restaurants.

A shopkeeper at Firdos bazaar Hazrat Ullah told APP that people from across the country come here to eat Mota Chawal and Chapli Kabab especially during winter to enjoy purity of meat and freshness of components being used in its preparations.

He said that sale of Mutton Karahi, Dumba Karahi, Balti Ghost and Dumpukhat Karahi have also increased due to rainy weather.

“I frequented visit Charsadda with family members to eat Mota Chawal and lamb's Karahi cooked on medium flame of firewood ”, another food lover Kamal Khan of Nowshera said.

Charsadda Mota Chawal is more affordable than Peshawari rice polao, due to which it is preferred by low-income groups for marriages, birthday parties, and other functions.