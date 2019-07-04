Charsadda Road residents complain of load shedding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The long hours' unscheduled load-shedding have irked residents of different areas of Charsadda Road Peshawar where families mostly children are being exposed to scorching heat these days.

The unscheduled load-shedding mostly during nights at Gul Bela, Lala Zar Colony, Bakhshu bridge, Chargo Kalay, Bhudani, Basheerabad and other adjoining areas on Charsadda Road have made the lives of people miserable.

Due to excessive load-shedding, people are confronted with different problems like acute scarcity of clean drinking water and disturbing of their routine lives.

Children are also suffering problems in scorching heat that griped Peshawar these days due to excessive load shedding.

People are left with no option but to purchase generators and UPS to beat the sizzling heat due to hide and seek of electricity.

The people have requested KP Governor, Chief Minister and PESCO chief took notice of the situation.

A PESCO official said electricity system has badly disturbed in Peshawar due to construction of rapid bus project and repair work of transmission lines besides excessive use of electricity these days have caused load shedding.

The official requested people to avoid unnecessary use of electricity especially keep thermostat of ACs on 26 and minimize use of electricity appliances during peak hours to ensure smooth supply of electricity to consumers.