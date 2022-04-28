UrduPoint.com

Charssadda Chappal Attracts Eid Shoppers In Droves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Charssadda Chappal attracts Eid shoppers in droves

Charsadda Chappal, a famous locally-made leather footwear, has started attracting shoppers in droves ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr's celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Charsadda Chappal, a famous locally-made leather footwear, has started attracting shoppers in droves ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr's celebrations.

As Eid is just around the corner, people especially youth have thronged to Charsadda and Peshawari Chappal outlets at Namak Mandai, Qissa Khwani and Jahangi Mohalla bazaars to select shoe that matches with their outfit to look different on Eid.

After significant drop in CoVID-19 caseload in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa specifically in Peshawar, the Charsadda and Peshawari Chappal outlets in cities and cantonment bazaars are doing roaring business these days.

Shoemakers of Jahangirpura Bazaar, a hub of skilled cobblers near Qissa Khwani, are working against the clock to meet the pressing demands of Eid shoppers.

"People's response to these traditional sandals are overwhelming this year due to decrease in coronavirus cases. We are tirelessly working till Sehri to complete the pressing orders of our customers", said Ustad Israrullah, a shoemaker at Qissa Khwani, while talking to APP on Thursday.

He further informed that the bookings have been closed keeping in view the heavy load of existing orders, load shedding and fasting. Israrullah shared he has received orders of consumers from Punjab and Islamabad who wish to buy these leather-made decent and cost-efficient Chappals for their friends and family as special Eid items.

"The price range of Charsadda chappal is from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, depending on its quality and durability, which is cost-efficient than foreign brands footwear and within the reach of common people," he said.

Inheritor of the hard-earned business from his forefathers, Israr said a single pair of Charsadda Chappal passes through six stages of skilled hands to become a finished product.

"In the first step, its sole is flattened with a rubber piece, whereas in the second stage a piece of leather is sewn and then fitting of the piece with the sole is done in the third and fourth stages respectively".

In the fifth stage, the master craftsman said the pair is stuffed with a wooden piece to stretch and fix all the nails, leather and thread placed together to get the shoe adjusted and make it durable.

Israr said in sixth stage finishing touches are given to a piece including polishing and varnishing to improve its look, while artisans also paint its border with a selected chemical for a better shine.

"The traditional chappals business has been severely affected by coronavirus lockdowns and shoemakers of KP had suffered great economic and financial losses during the pandemic," he added.

Israr called for announcing a special financial package for shoemakers and lockdown-affected labourers besides granting soft loans.

"I love leather-made black Charssada Chappal due to its unique shine and durability", said Sajid Khan, a resident of Pabbi Nowshera, while selecting shoes at Namak Mandi Peshawar.

Sajid shared he purchased 10 pairs of these Chappals for his brothers and relatives as Eid gift.

Israrullah said black and grey coloured designs, in different stone-embellished prints, were being desired by a large number of customers on the occasion of Eid.

"The unique footwear is also being exported to the Gulf, Saudia Arabia, UAE, South Africa, UK, Europe, Afghanistan and Russia", he added.

