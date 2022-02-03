Charter, affiliation of private universities ignoring policies set by province to be revoked: Health Minister

Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the private universities that continue to ignore policies that have been decided upon by the province will have their charter and affiliations revoked

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the private universities that continue to ignore policies that have been decided upon by the province will have their charter and affiliations revoked.

She expressed these views in the meeting held with Executive Director JPMC and Caretaker Vice Chancellor, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Dr. Shahid Rasool here on Thursday.

It was disclosed in the meeting that there are a few private medical universities that are in violation of the rules set by the provincial cabinet.

The private universities that are not adhering to the policies set by Sindh will be under investigation, Dr. Azra Pechuho said.

It was informed in the meeting that the conditions set for admission based on domicile are also being ignored and the institutions that are enabling this will also be investigated.

Private institutions have been mandated to set the first priority to admitting students applying from Sindh, said the minister.

She said these private medical colleges have a maximum quota of 5% of students from each province and the majority of the students must be from Sindh.

Students from Sindh with 50% and above marks in their PMC must be given admission in the private medical institutions, she added.

The minister also warned that the merit list by admitting university JSMU must be followed at all costs.