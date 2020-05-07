Charter flights for stranded Pakistanis' repatriation from US to operate by May 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The government of Pakistan is set to operate special charter flights from May 10, to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the United States, in collaboration with the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Initially, two special flights will operate from Washington DC first to Islamabad on May 10 and second to Karachi on May 13, said a press release of Pakistan's embassy in Washington received Thursday.

Another flight will operate from Newark Airport, New Jersey for Lahore, the dates for which will be announced shortly.

In addition, the government will also operate three more flights from the US for repatriation of Pakistani citizens. Dates, cities of origin and destinations in Pakistan will be announced in due course of time, the embassy said.

The stranded Pakistanis already registered with the embassy and its consulates will be contacted to facilitate their travel by special flights. For flight related details, they may contact PIA Contact Centre at +92 21 111 786 786.