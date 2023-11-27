Open Menu

"Charter Of Democracy And Economy" Needed To Strengthen Democracy In Country: Nisar Khuhro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:11 PM

The provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Nisar Khuhro on Monday said that the PPP had invited all political parties to form a charter of democracy and economy so that democracy in the country could be consolidated

Addressing a press conference here at Bilawal House Media Cell, Senator Khuhro said that all political parties should have to play a role in strengthening weak democratic politics for which there was a dire need for the charter of democracy and the economy.

Nisar Khuhro said in the past only PPP and PML-N had signed the charter of democracy but now there was a need to sign the charter of democracy and economy by all political stakeholders.

He said it was the right of political parties to form alliances and contest elections against each other, but democracy should not be weakened.

PPP has kept doors open for dialogue with all political parties while former President Asif Ali Zardari had also formed committees in this regard, Khuhro said and added that if any single party could not have obtained a majority in the general elections, a coalition government would be formed.

Replying to a question about reported differences between Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, Nisar Khuhro said party leadership is on the same page and all decisions are being taken with consensus.

He said the People's Party's foundation day public meeting will be held in Quetta on November 30 and it would be commenced at about 1 pm.

Khuhro said party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and central leadership will address the public meeting.

PPP leaders Waqar Mehdi, Aajiz Dhamrah and others were also present on the occasion.

