Charter Of Democracy, Grand Dialogue Need Of Hour, Says Raza Rabbani

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 10:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Raza Rabbani Saturday said that charter of democracy and grand dialogue between all stake holders was need of hour to protect democratic system of the country.

Addressing the "Multan Literary Festival" here, he said that long march had never been the solution of any issue in the country. He said that the people were facing high inflation in the country due to wrong policies of the previous government adding that the incumbent government was striving hard to facilitate masses by bringing people out of this crisis.

He said that the supremacy of law was the only solution for sustainable democratic system in the country. He said that the country was on its worst position in the last 75 years of its independence due to negative policies of the previous government.

Raza Rabbani added that the political parties had always ideological differences not personal. He said that the senior leadership of the PPP had rendered their lives for the country. He said that the Pakistan People's Party gave constitution to the country and it left no space for any illegal action after 18th imendment in the constitution.

The Senator maintained that it was yet to decide that which kind of system will be implemented in the country even after 75 years. He stressed upon the need of unity among our ranks to bring sustainable peace, progress and development in the country.

He said that the appointment of any officer of the government departments should be made on merit and it should not be made controversial for personal gains. He said that the appointment of new Army Chief would be made in the next week under the constitution.

He said that it will be in the favor of country that all departments work under the constitution and there should be the supremacy of law.

Rabbani further said that judiciary monitoring all implementation of law by all departments. He said that democracy was the only solution for supremacy of law and the provinces would enjoy powers.

He said that the provinces were still waiting for the due NFC awards which was compulsory after every five years.

He stressed upon the need of bringing country out of colonial and administrative mindset.

