“Those who steal mandate and come to power shouldn’t be offered an agreement, they should be made an example,” Maryam Nawaz added.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has termed Charter of Economy as a ‘joke’.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said that a charter of economy means we are giving an NRO to the government.

Calling her uncle Shehbaz Sharif’s suggestion of Charter of Economy as a ‘joke’, she said, “I have my own opinion and Shehbaz Sharif has his own opinion.”

She said that she has a right to express her opinion being a political worker of the country.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed on constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges.

In tweets on his social media account, he said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.

"We will get the opposition onboard for the greater cause of our country," Asad added.

He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.

"I hope the government and opposition will contribute for the greater cause."