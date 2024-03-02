Charter of economy is inevitable: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Ullah Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Ullah Tarar said on Saturday that charter of the economy was inevitable in order to get the country and the nation back on track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Ullah Tarar said on Saturday that charter of the economy was inevitable in order to get the country and the nation back on track.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political leaders should look forward without getting stalled in settling political scores.

Tarar took a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), saying, "They [PTI] want to derail the democracy in the country."

"Under which capacity had the letter been penned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?", he questioned.

Tarar urged politicians from all parties to set aside their differences and join hands for the betterment of the nation.