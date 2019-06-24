Charter of Economy need of country: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Charter of Economy was the need of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Charter of Economy was the need of this country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said everyone should avoid doing politics on the issue.

She said the government was going to constitute an inquiry commission which would investigate where the loans taken during the last 10 years were spent. The commission would investigate how the debt of the country from 2008 to 2018 increased by Rs 24,000 billion, she added.

She said the terms of reference (ToRs) of the inquiry commission would be formulated soon.

To a query, she said Amir of Qatar had given $ three billion to Pakistan and that Qatar would also increase its investment and trade volume with Pakistan.

The special assistant said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's politics had a question mark, adding economy should be separated from all kinds of politics and everyone should avoid political point scoring on it.