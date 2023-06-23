Charter of economy need of hour: Pakistan People Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan People Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that charter of economy is the need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that charter of economy is the need of the hour.

Addressing a meeting of All Pakistan Textile Mills Associations at APTMA here on Friday, he said, "We have to work jointly for progress and development of the country." He said that the national economy could be stabilized by promoting exports.

He underlined the need of promotion of trade for improvement in the national economy.

He expressed his resolve that the forex reserves of the country could be increased by one hundred billion Dollars.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and the national economy could be stabilized by promoting agriculture in the country. He said that he is completely aware of the issues of the business community, adding that if issues of the common man are resolved then they would be able to give tax to the government.

He said that unity is the key to success and the entire nation has to work for the development of the country with unity.