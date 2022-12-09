'Charter of economy' need of hour: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said right now, the economy was the country's most pressing issue, not elections.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal�Minister�for�Interior Rana Sanaullah�Khan on Friday said right now, the economy was the country's most pressing issue, not elections.

Talking to a private media channel, he said 'charter of economy' was needed today and urged all political parties to come together to work on it.

The interior minister believed that talks could end the deadlock, leading to resolutions of issues. But, he added, dialogue must be 'unconditional'.

Answering question regarding the PML-N supremo's return to the country, Rana said Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to lead the party's election campaign.

He further said though it was not feasible to conduct general elections in the country right now, the date of next elections could be discussed with the opposition if they were ready for unconditional talks.