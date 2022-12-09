UrduPoint.com

'Charter Of Economy' Need Of Hour: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 11:09 PM

'Charter of economy' need of hour: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said right now, the economy was the country's most pressing issue, not elections.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal�Minister�for�Interior Rana Sanaullah�Khan on Friday said right now, the economy was the country's most pressing issue, not elections.

Talking to a private media channel, he said 'charter of economy' was needed today and urged all political parties to come together to work on it.

The interior minister believed that talks could end the deadlock, leading to resolutions of issues. But, he added, dialogue must be 'unconditional'.

Answering question regarding the PML-N supremo's return to the country, Rana said Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to lead the party's election campaign.

He further said though it was not feasible to conduct general elections in the country right now, the date of next elections could be discussed with the opposition if they were ready for unconditional talks.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Lead Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to ..

US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to Only Grow in Coming Months - ..

57 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Nobel laureate wants Putin brought to ju ..

Ukraine's Nobel laureate wants Putin brought to justice

58 seconds ago
 Two motorcyclists die in accident

Two motorcyclists die in accident

1 minute ago
 UNSC Adopts Resolution Excepting Humanitarian Aid ..

UNSC Adopts Resolution Excepting Humanitarian Aid From Application of Asset Free ..

1 minute ago
 Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Return ..

Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Returning to US - Document

11 minutes ago
 NAB Karachi marks International Anti-Corruption Da ..

NAB Karachi marks International Anti-Corruption Day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.