Charter Of Economy - Need Of The Hour: Ex-president MCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :All political parties should be united on single point agenda - Charter of Economy - to improve the financial health of the country, said former president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he stated that the parties should set aside their differences for the sake of Pakistan, and come up with a much needed 'Charter of Economy.' He said that the country was marking its 75th anniversary of independence this month, adding that it was disappointing to see the country in a sorry state of affairs.

Romi, who also served as ex-provincial minister in an interim set up, recommended that business fraternity should open the markets early in the morning and close the business by dusk.

The step, he noted, would help conserve energy.

The former president MCCI said that every individual would have to play his or her role for the betterment of economy.

He paid tribute to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa for urging the US government to push the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release the tranche at the earliest.

He regretted that the textile industry was running into losses worth billions of rupees owing to growing rates of electricity, saying that government should bring the power tariff at par with that of the neighbouring countries for the sector.

PML-N, PTI, PPP and other political forces should devise a comprehensive strategy for the betterment national economy, he concluded.

