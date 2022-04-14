UrduPoint.com

"Charter Of Economy" Needs To Be Translated In Practical Steps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Sustained economic growth is top most priority of the government and hopefully Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will achieve this objective by translating his idea of "Charter of Economy" in practical terms, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Talking to APP, he welcomed the statement of the Prime Minister to constitute "Pakistan Economic Advisory Council" (PEAC) and said,"Our politicians have realized the fact that our political sovereignty is directly linked with economic development".

However, he regretted that during political turmoil, the economic activities were badly affected and its ultimate sufferers were Pakistan and its people. "During the previous government we could not implement the charter of economy due to political differences and hence the exports faced a major setback particularly during the repeated political changes in the country".

He appreciated that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is a part of PDM representing almost all major political parties and he is in a position to take constitutional, legal and administrative measures to save the economy from political uncertainty which remains a regular phenomenon.

He said that export is hinged on multinational agreements between different parties. "If once an export order gets diverted to any other country then we have to wait for many years to win it back", he said, and added that politics should be treated as a separate subject from the economy, and concerted efforts were needed to save the economy from the ill-impacts of political unrest.

He welcomed the idea of PEAC and hoped that due representation would be given to the leading chambers so that they could give their positive cum productive input in order to gear up economic growth in the country. \932

More Stories From Pakistan

