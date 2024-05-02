Charter Of Economy, Political Cohesion Vital For Economic Growth: ICCI VP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Faad Waheed said on Thursday that Charter of Economy was pivotal to steer the country towards sustainable economic growth and prosperity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Faad Waheed said on Thursday that Charter of Economy was pivotal to steer the country towards sustainable economic growth and prosperity.
Speaking on Pakistan Television news, he urged all political parties to come together and devise a solid economic policy spanning the next decade.
Highlighting the necessity for a unified approach, Waheed said that despite differing political manifestos, a collective stance on economic and business matters was imperative for the nation's welfare.
"As representatives of the Pakistani business community, we are prepared to collaborate with all political factions over the next ten years to formulate an economic charter," he asserted.
Waheed emphasized the need to bolster the business community and cultivate an investment-friendly environment to rejuvenate the economy. Additionally, he called attention to the importance of revitalizing export zones to stimulate economic growth.
He expressed optimism in the wake of the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has injected new optimism into the business landscape.
