Charter Of Reconciliation Will Uplift Country: Musadik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy Musadik Malik said on Thursday that the Prime Minister talked about the Charter of Reconciliation many times, the participation of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting shows positivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024)

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Ali Amin Gandapur’ assurance of cooperation was a positive step which led the government towards prosperity.

The country was the economic quagmire, the circular debt of five thousand billion is a great danger to the economy, he added.

He said that along with privatization, prevention of power theft is a top priority which will be implemented by installing smart meters at the transformer level.

