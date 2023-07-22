Open Menu

Chartered Accountants Playing Vital Role In Country's Economy: Kamran Tessori

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Chartered Accountants playing vital role in country's economy: Kamran Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said that the Chartered Accountants were playing an important role in the economy of the country.

While addressing the Silvery Jubilee Ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan here Saturday , he said that the institute played a significant role in the development of the country's economy.

The Governor said that the guidance of the institute for the future generation could be of much importance.

