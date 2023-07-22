(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said that the Chartered Accountants were playing an important role in the economy of the country.

While addressing the Silvery Jubilee Ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan here Saturday , he said that the institute played a significant role in the development of the country's economy.

The Governor said that the guidance of the institute for the future generation could be of much importance.