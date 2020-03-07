Chas prize distributed among cops for arresting PO after 16 years

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has distributed cash prize of Rs.200,000/- among police team who arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) after 16 years.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that one Bilal was proclaimed offender in a murder case of Millat Town police and the government had fixed Rs.200,000/- as head money for the arrest of Bilal.

A police team under supervision of DSP Nishatabad Muhammad Khalid conducted raid and succeeded in arresting PO Bilal from Karachi after 16 years.

In recognition of excellent performance of police team, the CPO distributed cash prize among team members including DSP Nishatabad Muhammad Khalid, SHO Abdul Ghaffar, ASI Rafaqat, Head Constable Naveed Aslam and constables -- Saqlain, Amir Ali and Zahid Naeem, spokesmanadded.

