Chashma Lift Canal Project To Be Inaugurated Soon: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Chashma Lift Canal project would be inaugurated soon as the Federal government and WAPDA were serious about its execution.

During an interaction with local political activists and social figures, he said that after necessary revisions, the work on long-awaited project would finally begin.

The governor said efforts were underway to expand public services in Dera Ismail Khan, with NADRA, passport and other government offices being set up in major villages of the district to provide facilities at the doorstep of citizens.

Kundi said that party workers who stood firm during difficult times would not be forgotten.

He reaffirmed his commitment to service-oriented politics.

In this occasion, the youth representatives praised the governor for highlighting local issues and for projecting a positive image of the province.

APP/akt

