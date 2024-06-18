Chashma Lift Canal Project To Benefit Whole Country: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the Chashma Lift Canal project would benefit the whole country rather than just the KP province.
He stated this while talking to various delegations here at Kundi Model Farm who came to exchange Eid ul Azha greetings with him on the second day of Eid.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and his brother, MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi, welcomed the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha at their residence.
The people from across the region, including South Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Tehsil Paharpur, Kulachi, Daraban, Paroa, and Darazinda, came to exchange Eid greetings with the governor.
The governor also listened to the issues of the people and assured them of their full cooperation to resolve their issues.
Talking to different delegations, the governor said he would play an active role in resolving the issues being faced by the people of DI Khan.
He said, "Chashma Lift Canal was a long-standing demand in this area, and now the coalition government of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has allocated Rs 19 billion for the project in the recent budget 2024–25."
He hoped that the foundation stone for the project would be laid soon. This project would benefit the whole country rather than only DI Khan or KP province, he opined.
Dera Press Club President Muhammad Yasin Qureshi, General Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, and senior journalist Saeed Ullah Marwat also met with the governor and exchanged Eid greetings with him.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second day; citizens throng picnic spotsfew seconds
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city13 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi shares Eid greeting with special children at Darul Sukoon16 seconds ago
-
Citizens of Hyderabad celebrate Eidul Azha, offer sacrifices of animals10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 douses Tormung forest fire30 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCC visits RWMC's control room to review Eid cleanliness arrangements30 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha: sacrifices, festivities in full swing30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy joins over 40 countries, cultural bodies at Lyon Consular festival50 minutes ago
-
International Day for Countering Hate Speech observed60 minutes ago
-
Process of sacrificing animals continues on second day of Eid ul Azha1 hour ago
-
Rain brings relief to twin cities, more showers forecasted1 hour ago
-
Man dies in road accident1 hour ago