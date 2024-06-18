Open Menu

Chashma Lift Canal Project To Benefit Whole Country: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the Chashma Lift Canal project would benefit the whole country rather than just the KP province.

He stated this while talking to various delegations here at Kundi Model Farm who came to exchange Eid ul Azha greetings with him on the second day of Eid. 

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and his brother, MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi, welcomed the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha at their residence. 

The people from across the region, including South Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Tehsil Paharpur, Kulachi, Daraban, Paroa, and Darazinda, came to exchange Eid greetings with the governor.

The governor also listened to the issues of the people and assured them of their full cooperation to resolve their issues.

Talking to different delegations, the governor said he would play an active role in resolving the issues being faced by the people of DI Khan.

He said, "Chashma Lift Canal was a long-standing demand in this area, and now the coalition government of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has allocated Rs 19 billion for the project in the recent budget 2024–25."

He hoped that the foundation stone for the project would be laid soon. This project would benefit the whole country rather than only DI Khan or KP province, he opined.

Dera Press Club President Muhammad Yasin Qureshi, General Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, and senior journalist Saeed Ullah Marwat also met with the governor and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

More Stories From Pakistan