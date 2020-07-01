UrduPoint.com
Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 Makes History By Running For A Year Continuously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Wednesday announced that its Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 has made a new record in Pakistan's history by running for a year continuously, becoming the first electricity generation plant of the country to achieve this milestone

Previously, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (Chashma-2), held the record of running for continuous 302 days.

Member Power of PAEC Mr.Saeed-ur-Rahman, while making the announcement, said that, "This unique record of efficient and safe operations of Chashma-4 bespoke the acumen and hard work of PAEC's teams of technicians, scientists and engineers." PAEC operates four nuclear power plants at Chashma, near Mianwali, that collectively generate about 1330 megawatts of electricity.

Currently Chashma Power Plants (C-1 to C-4) are producing electricity at an average tariff of Rs. 11.16/kWh, while operating at above 95% of Capacity Factor.

PAEC's Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (KANUPP)-2 and 3 are expected to connect to the national grid by the end of next year.

KANUPP-2 and 3 shall add another 2200 megawatts of sustained electricity to the grid, said a news release issued here.

On this historic achievement, Chairman of PAEC Mr. Muhammad Naeem congratulated Member Power and his team at Chashma-4 for achieving this milestone of continuous operations and ensuring all safety parameters even in the difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that PAEC has an enviable 48 years operational experience since its KANUPP-1 was connected to the national grid in 1972.

He added that PAEC is committed to Pakistan's bid to meet UN's Sustainable Development Goals like producing clean energy and socio-economic development of the country.

The Commission plans to meet these goals by contributing 8800 megawatts of reliable, clean and cost-effective electricity by the year 2030.

