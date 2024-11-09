Open Menu

Chashmahi Water Supply Scheme Reactivated After 14 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The long awaited Chashmahi Khas Water Supply Scheme Shakardara, has been reactivated after a gap of 14 years with the intervention and active role of the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program Awami Agenda here the other day.

The formal inaugural ceremony which besides Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghazi-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, was also attended by the elites of the area.

A population of more than 16,000 will benefit from this project. It may be recalled that work on the said water supply scheme started in 2010 and despite spending millions of rupees, the area people did not get any benefit of the water supply scheme.

However, in light of the recommendations of the committee formed on the advice of the Chairman NAB, headed by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and comprising XEN PHED Kohat and XEN Mega Projects PHED Kohat, the water supply scheme was made functional.

Under this project, drinking water will be provided to the local population through a 16-inch pipeline from the Indus River. The water supply was immediately started for some of the areas, while the total operationalization of the scheme will be ensured within 2 months of time.

Upon NAB’s intervention, FIRs have been registered against those who stole the pipes and other equipment from the project to face the court of law. Similarly, unused pipes have also been preserved for using later in government projects.

Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat and the residents of the area thanked the Chairman NAB, whose timely intervention made this important project operational in a short period of time.

