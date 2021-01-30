UrduPoint.com
Chatha For Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Sat 30th January 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqat Ali Chatha said that strict action will be taken against the illegal housing schemes and ordered for preparation of lists about illegal housing schemes.

Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views during his visit to Tawakal Town housing scheme here on Saturday.

Secretary Housing said that the government was striving to provide relief to the masses.

He said that there were lack of facilities at private housing societies which irked the citizens.

Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said that strict action will be taken against such societies and relief to be given to complainants.

More Stories From Pakistan

