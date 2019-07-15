Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan admitted to RIC due to chest pain

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Federal Minister for interior Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan Monday was admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after suffering from chest pain.

According to RIC offical, the doctors examined him,adding several tests were conducted of the senior politician, including ECG.

The reports will reveal the cause of the pain,he added.

Ch Nisar is currently under observation in the hospital.