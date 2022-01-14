Chaudhary Fawad Hussain condoles with Chairman Senate over death of his brother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Friday visited Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani's residence to condole death of his younger brother Salar Sanjrani.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Senate Chairman's brother in a road accident.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.