Chaudhary Fawad Hussain pays tribute to former AJK President Sardar Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Wednesday paid tribute to Azad Jammu and Kashmir former President Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan for his life-long commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Unveiling a portrait of former AJK President at national television centre, he said Ghazi-e- Millat, Ibrahim Khan devoted his entire life for Kashmir cause and his services for Kashmir freedom struggle would always be remembered.

He said the decision taken by Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and his associates to join Pakistan on July 19,1947 even before the birth of Pakistan reflects his wisdom.

Fawad saluted the courage of Kashmiri people for showing decades-long resistance against Indian oppression in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue providing political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till their right to self determination.

The country's foreign policy, he said had defended Kashmir cause at every front and raised voice for oppressed people of Kashmir on international key forums in a befitting manner, he said.

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as stated by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The state of Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, said the minister.

He hoped that the world would stand by with innocent Kashmiris and help them in exercising their right to self determination.

MNA Noreen Ibrahim speaking on the occasion said, the UN Security Council should honor its resolution which it had passed on January 5, 1949, giving the Kashmiri people the right to decide their own future.

She pledged to carry forward Sardar Ibrahim's mission to liberate Kashmir from Indian subjugation and make it a part of Pakistan.