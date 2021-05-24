Chaudhary Nisar to take oath as lawmaker in Punjab Assembly today

(@fidahassanain)

Many conspiracy theories are doing the rounds on social media regarding oath taking of PML-N leader Chaudhary Nisar who remained complete silent since the PTI government came into power.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will take oath as a lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly today (Monday).

Many conspiracy theories have started doing rounds on social media about oath taking of Chaudhary Nisar who had already made announcement in this regard. Some people say that the PML-N wants to give Nisar a bigger role and that’s why he is going to take oath after almost 2.5 years. Many others are of the view that Nisar will take oath as an independent candidate and may later join PTI and replace Usman Buzdar.

According the sources, Nisar would first have to make himself acceptable as the CM in the PTI and then deal with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who also wanted strong position in the province.

However, the PML-N and PPP were closely monitoring the development.

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair said that Chaudhary Nisar left the party saying that he would not work under Maryam Nawaz who emerged as a national leader so the reason for which Nisar left the party was there and even in a bigger role.

Answering to question on the close relationship between Nisar and Shehbaz Sharif, Zubair said personal relations were different from politics.

He stated that Sharif family was together and so far the party’s high command had not taken any decision on bringing in Nisar or supporting him for the slot of chief minister. Zubair said he didn't know why Nisar had suddenly announced to take oath.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, the PPP parliamentary secretary, said that his party is “closely watching” the development. He stated Nisar didn’t take oath for 2.5 years, which meant he had deprived the people of his constituency of their right of representation.