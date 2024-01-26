Chaudhary Parvez Elahi Gets SC Order To Contest Upcoming Elections
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:39 PM
A Supreme Court three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah allows the PTI president to contest elections from PP-32, Gujrat.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, to participate in the upcoming elections.
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, issued the directive in response to an appeal filed by Chaudhary Parvez Elahi challenging the rejection of his nomination papers.
The apex court overturned the decision of the Election Tribunal which had rejected the nomination papers of the former Chief Minister.
Parvez Elahi had appealed to the Supreme Court to participate in the general elections, prompting the Election Commission to form an Election Tribunal. He requested the annulment of Lahore High Court's decision dated January 13, 2024.
During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi's counsel, Ehsan Khokhar, emphasized, "We do not wish to delay the elections. My client should be permitted to contest in the PP-32 Gujrat constituency."
The court inquired about the source of documents related to a 10-marla plot, to which the lawyer explained that they were obtained from the Patwari.
Justice Athar questioned whether the caretaker government was involved in the matter.
The top court emphasized that voters must not be denied their right to vote, and the Returning Officer's duty is to facilitate, not impede, elections. The bench expressed concern over the peculiar circumstances surrounding a single political party.
Justice Mansoor remarked that Article 17 of the Constitution, which stipulates that individuals cannot be prevented from participating in elections without valid reasons. The court stressed upon the importance of enabling rather than obstructing elections.
The Supreme Court accepted Parvez Elahi's appeal, nullifying the decision to reject his nomination papers and ordering his name and electoral symbol to be printed on the ballot paper. However, Parvez Elahi withdrew from all other electoral Constituencies.
The SC permitted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to contest from the PP-32 Gujrat constituency. Two days prior, he had challenged the Lahore High Court's decision regarding the rejection of his nomination papers in the Supreme Court.
