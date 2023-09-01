Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after his release from jail on the orders of the Lahore High Court on Friday.

The Islamabad police arrested Chaudhary Parvez Elahi from Canal road when he was on his way to home. Senior police officers accompanied him on the directives of the Lahore High Court for his security from jail to home.

The latest reports suggested that Islamabad police arrested the PTI president and put him into their vehicle to take him to Islamabad.

Just few hours ago, the Lahore High Court ordered the NAB authorities to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi from jail.

The LHC order came after Parvez Elahi filed a petition challenging his arrest by NAB in a corruption case.

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the LHC announced the verdict after Elahi's appearance in court.

During the proceedings, Justice Rafiq cautioned NAB, stating that a warrant would be issued against the Director-General if Parvez Elahi was not produced promptly.

Justice Rafiq also emphasized that a thorough investigation into his arrest would be conducted and promptly ordered Parvez Elahi's release.

Following the hearing, Parvez Elahi expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am thankful to God for the judge's decision to release me, and I extend my gratitude to everyone who prayed for me.

It's worth noting that on August 29, PTI leader Parvez Elahi approached the court to challenge his detention, arguing that it violated previous LHC orders preventing his arrest in undisclosed FIRs or pending inquiries. NAB had accused him of receiving over Rs1 billion in kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as Punjab's chief minister.

Parvez Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in connection with a Rs70 million graft case related to the misappropriation of development funds allocated for Gujrat district. He had faced multiple arrests and releases on court orders during the past two and a half months. His initial arrest occurred during a crackdown on PTI leadership following the May 9riots.