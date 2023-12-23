Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab and current President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been moved from Adiala Jail to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) following complaints of heart-related pain and a decline in health.

This is not the first instance of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi facing health challenges during his time in jail. A few days ago, he was hospitalized at PIMS Hospital for medical examinations and tests. After the necessary medical assessments, permission was granted for a personal meeting with him in Adiala Jail by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court.

The sources within the prison department revealed that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is also grappling with a chest infection. Although he underwent a medical examination in the jail hospital, the severity of his health condition necessitated his transfer to the RIC for further treatment.

The health concerns surrounding Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have attracted increased attention, with medical experts closely monitoring his condition. Updates on his health status are eagerly awaited.