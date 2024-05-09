Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The jail sources say that PTI leader Parvez Elahi has been placed in a B-class in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, has been transferred from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The jail sources said that Parvez Elahi has been placed in a B-class in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He has been transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail for his appearance in court in anti-corruption cases.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi faces anti-corruption cases in Lahore, and he has previously been held in Kot Lakhpat Jail as well.