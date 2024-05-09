Chaudhary Parvez Elahi Shifted From Rawalpindi To Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 03:21 PM
The jail sources say that PTI leader Parvez Elahi has been placed in a B-class in Kot Lakhpat Jail.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, has been transferred from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.
The jail sources said that Parvez Elahi has been placed in a B-class in Kot Lakhpat Jail.
He has been transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail for his appearance in court in anti-corruption cases.
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi faces anti-corruption cases in Lahore, and he has previously been held in Kot Lakhpat Jail as well.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Hidayat-ur-Rehman slams Gwadar labourers killing17 minutes ago
-
Collective measures to be taken to keep Mardan clean: Experts18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Emergency Board meeting27 minutes ago
-
16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted28 minutes ago
-
PASTC urges KP Health Deptt to prioritize tobacco control in health policy28 minutes ago
-
PUC stands with state, condemns 9th May events37 minutes ago
-
Man killed in gun attack outside Judicial Complex37 minutes ago
-
Shuhada-e-Pakistan walk held37 minutes ago
-
Open court held for resolving citizens’ problems37 minutes ago
-
PHA to organize two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ on May 1137 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother on land dispute48 minutes ago