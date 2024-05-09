Open Menu

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi Shifted From Rawalpindi To Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 03:21 PM

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

The jail sources say that PTI leader Parvez Elahi has been placed in a B-class in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, has been transferred from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The jail sources said that Parvez Elahi has been placed in a B-class in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He has been transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail for his appearance in court in anti-corruption cases.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi faces anti-corruption cases in Lahore, and he has previously been held in Kot Lakhpat Jail as well.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Jail Rawalpindi From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

23 minutes ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

49 minutes ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

2 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

4 hours ago
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

16 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

16 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan