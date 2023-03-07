Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday appointed former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as president of the party.

A notification was issued for his appointment soon after approval of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhary while addressing a joint press conference with Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had said that the former Punjab CM would join the party. He said that his associates would also join the PTI.

Fawad said that Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi sacrificed for Imran Khan and took stand with him.

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had vowed to stand firmly with Imran Khan, saying that they would continue to work for betterment of the country.

On other hand, (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain terminated the party membership of Pervaiz Elahi.

The termination of Pervaiz Elahi’s party membership was made at a time when the former Punjab chief minister and his supporters announced a merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Following Pervaiz Elahi’s move, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain – the PML-Q president – issued a show-cause notice on January 16. Elahi had also been served a notice for summoning a session in Lahore on January 26.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former Federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.